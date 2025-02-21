Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 610 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 123,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 193,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.17 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

