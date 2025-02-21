Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,550 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.5% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 240.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $436.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.19, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

