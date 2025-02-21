Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after purchasing an additional 480,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.41 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.