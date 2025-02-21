Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,886,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

