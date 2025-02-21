Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,809. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.