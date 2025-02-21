Insider Selling: MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) CAO Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 370,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

