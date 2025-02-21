Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 million-$89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.5 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.030-5.420 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of CCSI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. 73,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,145. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $487.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

