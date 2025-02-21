Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $200.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $134.74 and last traded at $135.28, with a volume of 363841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.10.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

