Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.860-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

ESRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 340,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire State Realty Trust

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 3,193 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $34,803.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,196.30. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

