Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 6,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.73.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is presently 239.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
