World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Zacks reports. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion.
World Kinect Stock Up 8.8 %
WKC stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 301,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.
World Kinect Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 30.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About World Kinect
World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.
