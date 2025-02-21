Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after acquiring an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,893,000 after acquiring an additional 165,490 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $386.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.21. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

