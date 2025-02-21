Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6 %

LRCX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

