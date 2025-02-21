JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $143,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $386.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.21.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

