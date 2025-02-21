Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $82.67 and last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 4733173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.03.

The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.84.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

