Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 4,108,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,096. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $4,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GDS by 7,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 602,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $9,993,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.