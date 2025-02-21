Weave Communications’ (WEAV) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Weave Communications Trading Down 17.1 %

NYSE:WEAV traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 2,336,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,761.48. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,385.97. This represents a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,190,043 shares of company stock worth $18,442,044. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Weave Communications by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after buying an additional 1,444,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $14,984,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 918,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after purchasing an additional 863,547 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

