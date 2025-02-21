Weave Communications’ (WEAV) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:WEAV traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 2,336,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,761.48. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,385.97. This represents a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,190,043 shares of company stock worth $18,442,044. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Weave Communications by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after buying an additional 1,444,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $14,984,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 918,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after purchasing an additional 863,547 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

