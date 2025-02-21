JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 229 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $537.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

