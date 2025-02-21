Insider Buying: Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Peter De Leo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.13 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,670.00 ($32,480.77).
Peter De Leo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Peter De Leo purchased 19,700 shares of Lycopodium stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.96 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$196,212.00 ($125,776.92).
Lycopodium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.
Lycopodium Cuts Dividend
Lycopodium Company Profile
Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.
