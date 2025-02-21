Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,016,000 after buying an additional 113,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,536,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of SPGI opened at $536.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.60. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.