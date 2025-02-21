Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. 509,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,555. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CMS Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after buying an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after buying an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after buying an additional 311,489 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

