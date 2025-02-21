Zhang Yong Purchases 140,000 Shares of Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC) Stock

Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC – Get Free Report) insider Zhang Yong acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,160.00 ($12,923.08).

The firm has a market cap of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Australian Gold and Copper Limited, an exploration company, explores for and develops multi-asset gold portfolio in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the exploration of gold, copper, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Moorefield project that comprise two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 481.5 square kilometers; Gundagai project, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of 265 square kilometers; and Cargelligo project that include an exploration license covering an area of 227 square kilometers located in Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

