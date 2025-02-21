Zhang Yong Purchases 140,000 Shares of Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC) Stock

Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC – Get Free Report) insider Zhang Yong acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,160.00 ($12,923.08).
Australian Gold and Copper Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.54.
About Australian Gold and Copper
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Gold and Copper
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.