Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $233.42 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

