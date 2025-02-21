Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells $2,310,699.08 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,310,699.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 68,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,883.14. This represents a 52.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 5.0 %
CWAN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 1,373,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,453. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.