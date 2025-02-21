Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells $2,310,699.08 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,310,699.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 68,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,883.14. This represents a 52.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 5.0 %

CWAN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 1,373,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,453. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,909,000 after acquiring an additional 559,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after buying an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after buying an additional 2,950,555 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

