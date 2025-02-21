Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 11,959 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schaeffer Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 322,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 216,789 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
