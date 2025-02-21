Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 11,959 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schaeffer Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 322,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 216,789 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.