Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medtronic Q4 Earnings

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

MDT stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,169,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

