Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for Starbucks Q1 Earnings

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

