RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 8,399 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 599.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

