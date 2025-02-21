Schaeffer Financial LLC Invests $220,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Schaeffer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 23,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 112,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.47 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

