Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 7,642 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

