Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $71,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,871.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 35,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $162.63 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

