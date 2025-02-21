Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21, Zacks reports. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRM traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 470,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

