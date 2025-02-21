Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21, Zacks reports. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million.
Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PRM traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 470,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
About Perimeter Solutions
