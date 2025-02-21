Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 244,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,730. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $895.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHH. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

