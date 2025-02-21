MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 32.24%.
NYSE:MP traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,085. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,451.50. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 955,890 shares of company stock worth $20,944,628. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
