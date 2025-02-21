Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $73.34. Approximately 5,496,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,108,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Specifically, CFO James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,616,447.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,586,715.60. This trade represents a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 61,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $5,071,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,668.80. This represents a 28.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $66,969.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,920.34. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Tempus AI Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $1,367,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.