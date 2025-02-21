MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 11,635,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 33,351,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Specifically, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 5.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MARA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

