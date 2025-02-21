The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $394.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.77 and a 200-day moving average of $397.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

