Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.010-6.070 EPS.
Lamar Advertising Stock Performance
NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.76. 60,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31.
Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 112.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.
