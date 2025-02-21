Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 120 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.