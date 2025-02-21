Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $267.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.77 and its 200-day moving average is $279.37. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.