Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Isomer Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Isomer Partners LP cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 28.6% of Isomer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Isomer Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

