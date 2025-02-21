Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Walmart stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $781.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

