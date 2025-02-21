Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 420 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

