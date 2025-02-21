Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

KLAC stock opened at $777.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $703.92 and its 200 day moving average is $715.04. KLA Co. has a one year low of $609.40 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.