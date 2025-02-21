Celsius’ (CELH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Celsius Trading Up 24.7 %

Shares of CELH stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.85. 24,768,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,364. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

