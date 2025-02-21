Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

