Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.98. Materion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.700 EPS.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 340.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $139.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.21%.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

