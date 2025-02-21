CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, Zacks reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:CNP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,690. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
