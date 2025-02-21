Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 218,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,025. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $95.88 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.21.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

