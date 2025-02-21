Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.
Targa Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 218,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,025. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $95.88 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Targa Resources
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.