Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $256.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $256,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWO opened at $293.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

